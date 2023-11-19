Heartlanders Win 6th Straight Game, Complete Utah Sweep

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders won their sixth straight game, 3-2, over the Utah Grizzlies Saturday at Xtream Arena. Drew DeRidder made 37 saves for his first professional victory and Davis Koch tallied two goals, giving him a team-high seven this season. Iowa completed a six-game homestand with a perfect 6-0-0-0 record. Iowa is second in the Central Division with a 6-4-2-0 record (14 points), two points back of first-place Toledo.

The Heartlanders are a win away from matching the team's longest winning streak ever.

Iowa opened the scoring 2:13 into the game; Koch bounced a rebound in at the right post and Robbie Stucker got his first Iowa assist.

Koch buried his second of the game on a beautiful redirection at 2:31 of the second. Landon Kosior handled at the right point and spun one in the air. Koch stuck his stick out at the right doorstep and it rolled in at the left post.

After Utah pulled within one a minute later, Iowa required 29 seconds to bring the lead back to two, 3-1. Jesse Jacques worked in over the line with Nick Campoli and lasered a wrister from the right circle by the goaltender for his fifth of the season.

Utah pulled within one with 3:45 to go on a Cole Gallant strike, but DeRidder made 16 saves in the third to outlast Utah.

Dante Giannuzzi lost in his professional debut despite 31 saves on 34 shots.

The Heartlanders start a franchise-record ten-game road trip Wed., Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo. Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo.

