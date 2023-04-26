Strong Sea Dogs Pitching Sinks SeaWolves 6-1

Erie, Pennsylvania - Led by exceptional pitching, the Portland Sea Dogs (12-5) took the 6-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves (8-9) on Wednesday afternoon.

Portland's starter Shane Drohan spun another gem for the Sea Dogs. He tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. He is now 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA. He has earned a winning decision in each of his four starts and has tossed 23.0 innings and has allowed two earned runs on 13 hits with 26 strikeouts this season.

Stephen Scott had a strong day at the plate, going four-for-four with four singles and an RBI. Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela also both recorded multi-hit games. Yorke went 2-3 with a single and a double while Rafaela went 3-5 with three singles and an RBI.

Erie took the lead in the first inning after Grant Witherspoon hit a leadoff single then stole second base. Colt Keith then hit a groundball to Portland's shortstop Christian Koss. The ball went under the glove of Koss charging in, allowing enough time for Witherspoon to come around to score and Erie was on the board, 1-0.

Portland took control in the top of the fifth inning when Stephen Scott singled on a line drive to right field to lead off the inning. A thundering home run to left field off the bat of Edwin Diaz brought Scott in and the Sea Dogs took the lead, 2-1. The two-run blast by Diaz was his second of the season and ninth for Portland collectively. The scoring continued in the inning when Phillip Sikes reached on a single to left field before stealing second base. A sacrifice fly to right field hit by Nick Yorke gave Sikes enough time to score and Portland extended the lead, 3-1.

A pair of singles in the top of the eighth inning put Yorke and Rafaela on base before Alex Binelas came to the plate. A two run double by Binelas would score Yorke and Rafaela to extend the Portland's lead, 5-1. The scoring continued when Scott hit an RBI single to left field to bring Binelas home and Portland continued to lead, 6-1.

Portland starter LHP Shane Drohan (4-0, 0.78 ERA) earned the win after tossing 6.0 innings allowing just one run on two hits while striking out seven. He issued one walk. RHP Dario Gardea (1-1, 14.73 ERA) was saddled with the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing three runs on four hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to UPMC Park tomorrow, April 27, 2023 for game three of a six-game series against the Sea Wolves. First pitch is slated for 6:05pm. RHP CJ Liu (1-1, 7.11 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while RHP Ty Madden (0-0, 1.00 ERA) will have the start for Erie.

