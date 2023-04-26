Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:

C Patrick Bailey assigned to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond

C Robert Emery (No. 56) assigned to Double-A Richmond from High-A Eugene

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.