Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:
C Patrick Bailey assigned to Triple-A Sacramento from Double-A Richmond
C Robert Emery (No. 56) assigned to Double-A Richmond from High-A Eugene
