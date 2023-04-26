Erie Offense Stifled in Loss to Portland

Erie's bullpen faltered while its offense ran into the Portland buzzsaw in a 6-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

The SeaWolves plated an early run in the first on Sea Dogs starter Shane Drohan. Grant Witherspoon singled, stole second base, and scored when Colt Keith reached on Christian Koss' error.

Brant Hurter made the lead stand up through his four scoreless frames. Hurter scattered three hits and no walks with six strikeouts. He lowered his team-best ERA to 0.56.

Dario Gardea (1-0) was first out of the SeaWolves' bullpen. He surrendered a leadoff single to Stephen Scott and an immediate, lead-flipping, two-run homer hit by Edwin Diaz. Portland added another run in the frame to lead 3-1.

The Sea Dogs tallied three more in the eighth, all charged to Adam Wolf. Alex Binelas knocked home a pair on a double. Yaya Chentouf didn't allow a run in 1.1 innings.

Drohan (4-0) got the win. He tossed six strong innings, allowing just two singles and a walk while striking out seven. Erie did not have a hit after Julio Rodriguez's second-inning single until Jake Holton led off the 9th with a single.

Erie and Portland continue their series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Ty Madden faces CJ Liu.

