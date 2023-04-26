Flying Squirrels Club 13 Hits in 9-3 Victory Over Baysox

BOWIE, Md. - With two multi-run innings and a heap of base hits, the Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up a 9-3 win over the Bowie Baysox Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Richmond (11-6) piled a season-high six extra-base hits in the win, including five doubles and one home run.

The Flying Squirrels scored a trio of runs with two outs in the second inning to take a 3-0 advantage. Hayden Cantrelle plated Riley Mahan from second off a double and Carter Williams crushed a two-run homer to right field. It was the first home run at Double-A for Williams and his third RBI since joining the team on Saturday.

The Baysox (5-11) answered in the bottom of the second when Heston Kjerstad hit an RBI triple to move the score to 3-1.

Carter Aldrete gave the Flying Squirrels a three-run lead in the top of the third with an RBI single against Bowie starter Connor Gillispie (Loss, 1-1).

With two outs in the fifth inning, Tyler Fitzgerald doubled, and Andy Thomas brought him home with an RBI single to up the Richmond advantage to 5-1.

Kjerstad cut the deficit to 5-2 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Teter made it a two-run game with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Flying Squirrels widened the lead to 9-3 with a four-run top of the seventh. After reaching on a fielding error to start the frame, Ismael Munguia stole second base, stole third and scored off a wild pitch on a walk to Fitzgerald. Thomas smashed an RBI double to score Fitzgerald and Aldrete followed with a run-scoring double to push Richmond in front by five runs.

Cantrelle capped the seventh with an RBI single for his second hit of the game.

Richmond starter Nick Zwack worked three innings, allowing one run, four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Matt Frisbee (Win, 1-0) and Erik Miller combined for five strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Game three of the road trip is Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Mason Black (0-1, 5.23) will get the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Justin Armbruester (1-1, 1.26).

The Flying Squirrels return home on May 2 to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On May 2, fans can celebrate The Diamond's near 40-year anniversary with a long sleeve 'The Diamond' t-shirt available to the first 1,000 fans 15 and older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

