Fitts Earns First Double-A Win in Somerset's Third Straight Victory

Somerset Patriots third baseman Max Burt

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Harrisburg Senators by a score of 4-3 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots have won each of the first two games of their series in Harrisburg, extending a new season-high three-game win streak. The win also moves Somerset to a season-high three games over .500.

Somerset is now 4-1 in five games vs. Harrisburg this season.

The decision marked Somerset's eighth game this season decided by one run, improving to 4-4 in one-run games.

RHP Richard Fitts (6.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K) started for the Patriots and earned his first Double-A win, coming in his fourth start of the season for the Patriots.

Fitts' first Double-A win continues a streak of three consecutive Patriots earning their first Double-A wins (Castano, 4/23 and Abeyta, 4/25).

The performance was the second consecutive start of six innings pitched for Fitts and his first scoreless outing of the season.

LF Everson Pereira (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B) gave the Patriots the game's initial lead with a two-run double in the third inning.

1B Eric Wagaman (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR) smacked his first home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning to put the Patriots up 4-0 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Wagaman's homer proved to be the game's decisive run, after Harrisburg's Jackson Cluff hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap the game's scoring.

