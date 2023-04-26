Lavigne, Goodman Make Case for Yard Goats Split

MANCHESTER, NH - Grant Lavigne's two-run homer and Hunter Goodman's double, single and two RBI lifted the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-0, 7-inning victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Wednesday night, handing pitcher Case Williams his first victory of the season. The win returned the Yard Goats to the .500 mark (8-8), after they lost the completion of Tuesday's suspended game 7-5.

The Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead in the third inning with Goodman's RBI-double capping the rally. Goodman's RBI-single in the fifth made it 4-0, before Lavigne, from nearby Bedford, NH, lowered the boom with his second home run of the season, a two-run blast over the brick wall in right field. Williams pitched five innings, striking out two and walking seven to notch his first win (1-3) of the campaign. Reliever Adam McKillican closed out the contest by striking out the side in both the sixth and seventh innings. Bladimeer Restituyo added a double, single, RBI and two runs scored to Hartford's nine-hit output.

In the suspended game, resumed in the fourth inning, following Tuesday night's rain, Drew Romo led the Hartford seven-hit attack with two hits and an RBI. Warming Bernabel added a two-run single. Trailing 5-3 going into the seventh inning, New Hampshire rallied on solo home runs by Damiano Palmegiani (His second of the game) and Will Robertson to tie the game and won it in the eighth on a two-run homer by Dylan Rock off of Dugan Darnell.

The six-game series continues on Thursday in New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, May 2 to host the Reading Fightin' Phils.

Suspended Game

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5

WP- Jol Concepcion (1-1)

LP- Dugan Darnell (1-1)

S- Troy Watson (1)

T- 1:56

Regularly Scheduled Game

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 0

WP- Case Williams (1-3)

LP- Paxton Schultz (0-2)

T- 2:17

