Nick Fraze Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Nick Fraze has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Fraze has pitched in 22 games for the Fisher Cats over the past three season, making 14 starts. This month, he has worked exclusively out of the bullpen. In four outings, spanning 8.1 innings, he has a 1-0 record and has allowed just two earned runs with seven strikeouts. Fraze went 2-4 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 games, 11 starts, last year but missed majority of the second half due to an injury in late June.

The 25-year-old Dallas native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas State University. This is the first time Fraze has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

Fraze is the second Fisher Cat to be promoted to Buffalo this month. Right-handed pitcher Luis Quinones made his Triple-A debut Sunday, giving up just one hit in 2.1 innings of relief against Iowa. He was transferred back to New Hampshire Tuesday.

Quinones has made 31 appearances with the Fisher Cats over the past three seasons. After pitching in 27 Double-A games the past two years, primarily as a starter, Quinones has allowed just one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts in four relief appearances with New Hampshire this month.

The Fisher Cats continue a 12-game homestand and six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats Wednesday. The teams are scheduled to resume Tuesday's suspended game at 4:05 p.m., followed by a second seven-inning game approximately 30 minutes after.

