Altoona Offense Takes the Fightin' Out of Reading in Wednesday Win

April 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Henry Davis hit his fifth home run of the season and third in his last two games on Wednesday night as the Curve evened the series with Reading in a 9-4 win at FirstEnergy Field.

Altoona's offense shined in the win, as the Curve had 13 total hits and five players finish with multi-hit games. After falling behind entering the second inning, the Curve scored eight unanswered runs before Reading added a run in the eighth.

Matt Gorski singled off Philadelphia Phillies rehabber Nick Nelson in the top of the first inning to score Liover Peguero and get the Curve on the board. The lead was short lived, as Ethan Wilson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning off Curve starter Justin Meis.

Meis went 4.2 innings in the start, allowing the three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Once Adam Leverett replaced Nelson on the mound for Reading in the fourth, Altoona's offense got to work.

Mason Martin doubled to open the fourth inning, and Jacob Gonzalez moved him to third with a single. Connor Scott scored Martin on a groundout before Matt Fraizer later scored Gonzalez to tie the game 3-3 in the fourth.

Andres Alvarez broke the tie with an RBI-single off Braden Zarbnisky in the sixth. Davis would add to this lead with his two-run home run in the seventh off Zach Linginfelter, scoring Peguero. In the next at-bat, Domingo Leyba hit a ground-rule double into the pool beyond the right field wall. He would score on a wild pitch before the inning ended.

Two more runs crossed for the Curve in the eighth inning. Gorski lifted a sacrifice fly off Andrew Schultz to score Fraizer, who opened the inning with a single. Later, Peguero drew a walk and scored on a wild pitch four batters later.

Travis MacGregor earned the win, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings on three hits and two strikeouts. Cameron Junker allowed a run on two hits in 1.1 innings. Oliver Garcia tossed a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win for the Curve.

The Curve continue a 12-game road trip on Thursday with the Reading Fightin' Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. with RHP Sean Sullivan on the mound for Altoona with Reading's starter yet to be announced.

Altoona returns home to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 9 to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023.

Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2023

