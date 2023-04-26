April 26, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

EXTRA INNINGS LOSS Despite an early lead, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Erie SeaWolves last night, 3-2. The Sea Dogs wasted no time plating a run in the top of the first off a pair of hits. Phillip Sikes singled to lead off the inning before Nick Yorke singled on a line drive to right field advancing Sikes to third. A ground-out by Rafaela allowed enough time for Sikes to score and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 1-0. In the top of the sixth inning with two outs, Rafaela smashed his first home run of the season over the wall in left centerfield, extending Portland's lead, 2-0. A double by Daniel Cabrera in the bottom of the eighth inning quickly put Erie in scoring position. Grant Witherspoon then crushed a two-run homer to left field to score Cabrera and put the SeaWolves on the board and the game was tied, 2-2. For the second time this season, the Sea Dogs went into extra innings. In the top of the tenth, the Sea Dogs went down in order. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Cabrera singled on a ground ball to right field to lead off the tenth inning allowing Gage Workman, the runner placed at second base, to advance to third on the play. Witherspoon would reach on a fielder's choice allowing enough time for Workman to beat out the throw to the plate and the SeaWolves walked it off, 3-2.

VAN BELLE SPINS A GEM Brian Van Belle had another strong start last night in Erie. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. That is his second shutout outing of the season. This year, he has tossed 17.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on nine hits while walking three and striking out nine.

RAFAELA DISPLAYS POWER Ceddanne Rafaela connected for his first home run of the season last night in the top of the sixth inning with two outs. Last season with Portland, Rafaela finished with 12 home runs.

PITCHING STAFF STAYS STRONG Portland's pitching has been exceptional all season. Their 2.76 ERA is the lowest in the Eastern League and they have allowed the least amount of hits with 93. Portland is tied with Akron with the most amount of saves (7).

POWER OUTAGE Last night, Ceddanne Rafaela hit Portland's eighth home run of the year. The Sea Dogs have hit the fewest amount of home runs in the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots lead the league with 19.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. In the Southwest Division, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the top spot while Akron, Erie and Harrisburg are all tied for second place .

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 26, 2008Michael Bowden (1-2) recorded his first win of the season, firing six scoreless frames and fanning a career-high 11 batters as the Sea Dogs rolled over the Binghamton Mets 12-1 on Saturday afternoon. Bowden retired the first 11 batters faced and allowed only one runner to reach scoring position.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Shane Drohan will make his fourth start of the season today for Portland. He has tossed 17.0 innings and has allowed one earned run on 11 hits while walking three and striking out 19. He has held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average.

