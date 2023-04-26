Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against RubberDucks Postponed

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Wednesday night's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Akron RubberDucks at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 27th, with game one getting underway at 5:00 PM. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged at the box office for any remaining 2023 home game.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

