Late Rally Comes up Just Short

The Harrisburg Senators rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough, and they fell to Somerset 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Jackson Cluff hit a three-run one-out home run into the Senators bullpen to bring the Sens to within 4-3. But the final two hitters for Harrisburg were retired. Somerset has taken the first two games of the series.

The Big Play

Mitchell Parker started and was cruising for the Sens before walking two in the third inning. With two outs, he gave up a two-run double to Everson Pereira that scored both walks and gave Somerset a 2-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Mitchell Parker started, his line... 5 ip, 3h, 2 r/er, 4 bb, 9 k, 22 bf. He struck out six of the first seven batters he faced.

Malvin Pena and Carlos Romero combined to go the final four frames with both allowing a run.

With the Gavel

Cluff had a single to go with his three-run home run. JT Arruda and Omar Meregildo both had two hits as well. Brady Lindlsy singled in the ninth for his first hit this season.

Filibusters

In five games against the Somerset Patriots, the Senators have 29 hits to 28 but they've been outscored 20-13 and have only won one out of five... Harrisburg has played back to back games in under 2:30... The Senators had been perfect in day games until the loss Wednesday afternoon.

On the Docket

The Senators and Somerset Patriots play game three of their six-game series at FNB Field Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

