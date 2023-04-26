Inclement Weather Wednesday Postpones RubberDucks at Rumble Ponies

April 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Inclement weather postponed Wednesday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 5:05 p.m. EDT Thursday.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Binghamton with a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. The doubleheader broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.