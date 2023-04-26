Inclement Weather Wednesday Postpones RubberDucks at Rumble Ponies
April 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
Inclement weather postponed Wednesday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 5:05 p.m. EDT Thursday.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Binghamton with a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. The doubleheader broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
