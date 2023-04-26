Big Innings from Curve Lead to 9-4 R-Phils' Loss

(Reading, PA) - Four runs in the sixth and seventh innings from the Altoona Curve were the difference in their 9-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night. The teams have now split the first two games of this week's six-game series.

Altoona scored first for the second night in a row. Liover Peguero started the game with a single off the Reading starter, and Phillies reliever, Nick Nelson. Peguero would swipe second and come around to score on a single from Matt Gorski to put the Curve up 1-0. Gorski would be stranded after Nelson picked up a strikeout to get out of the inning.

The Fightin Phils did not take long to respond. Wendell Rijo drove a double to left-center field and that was followed by a single by Carlos De La Cruz that hit off Curve pitcher Justin Meis. Meis would stay in the game, but surrender a long three-run home run to Ethan Wilson to put Reading up 3-1. Wilson's home run was nearly identical to yesterday's, hitting off the top-row facing of the Redner's Event Center. Cam Cannon would follow with a double but was stranded when Meis induced a flyout to end the first inning.

Reading worked Meis into some trouble with back-to-back two-out walks in the second, but a lineout to second from De La Cruz ended the inning to keep it a two-run lead for the R-Phils. Altoona would follow by getting two of its own on in the top of the third, but Nelson finished his day strong with a strikeout to strand the runners.

Nelson's rehab start would end after three innings and 52 pitches (34 strikes). Nelson allowed three hits and one run while striking out three and walking one Altoona batter.

The Curve tied the game up at three in the top of the fourth inning. Mason Martin doubled and came around to score on a Jacob Gonzalez single. Gonzalez would also score in the inning on a ground ball to first base.

Altoona would score one run in the top of the sixth to take the lead 4-3. Martin worked a leadoff walk in the inning, then came around to score after a couple of singles; the run-producing base knock came from Andres Alverez. Highly-touted prospect for Altoona Henry Davis then blasted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to increase the Altoona lead to 6-3. A wild pitch scored Domingo Leyba to increase Altoona's lead to 7-3, still in the top of the seventh. Gorski added another run on a sacrifice run in the top of the eighth to increase Altoona's lead to 8-3. Another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-3, still in the inning.

Reading worked to fight back in the bottom of the eighth inning. With a couple of runners on, Rijo singled home a run to cut the Curve lead to 9-4. The Fightin Phils would strand a couple of runners on base to end the frame.

Altoona's Travis MacGregor picked up the win, with a strong outing after Meis in the Curve bullpen. The win moved MacGregor to now 3-0 on the season. Braden Zarbnisky suffered the loss for the Fightin Phils after surrendering the lead in the sixth inning. The loss was his first and Zarbnisky drops to 0-1 on the season.

The loss dropped Reading to 5-12 on the season, while Altoona improves back to .500 at 8-8. The two teams are back in action tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. and Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez is expected to make a rehab appearance. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

