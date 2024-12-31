Storm's Daniil Skvortsov Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday that Guelph Storm defenceman Daniil Skvortsov has been added to the Western Conference roster for the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that takes place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 in Brantford.

The 6-foot-4, 200Ib. Skvortsov replaces injured Erie Otters blueliner Matthew Schaefer in the Western Conference lineup. The 17-year-old from Kaluga, Russia has 11 points (4-7-11) through 31 games with the Storm this season after being chosen by Guelph with the 27th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Skvortsov was assigned a 'C' rating on NHL Central Scouting's Players to Watch List released back in October, indicating a potential fourth or fifth round NHL Draft candidate. He'll join Storm teammate Quinn Beauchesne on the Western Conference blueline.

The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game is a first of it's kind OHL event that sees 42 of the League's top prospects hit the ice in an East vs. West showdown at the Brantford Civic Centre on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:00pm. Stay tuned for broadcast details to be announced later this week!

