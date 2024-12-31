Spitfires Beat Flint 6-4
December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires celebrated a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024, at the WFCU Centre. This win marked the Spitfires' fifth consecutive triumph and came in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 6,500 fans.
The game started with an explosive first period for the Spitfires. They dominated early, jumping out to a commanding 5-0 lead. The goals came from Ethan Garden, Ilya Protas, Jack Nesbitt, Ethan Belchetz, and Noah Morneau, showcasing a team effort and clinical finishing.
However, the Firebirds showed resilience in the second period. They launched a spirited comeback attempt, scoring three unanswered goals to narrow the score to 5-3. Their momentum carried into the third period, where they scored again late, making it a tense 5-4 contest.
As the clock wound down, the Firebirds pulled their goalie in a bid to tie the game. But Spitfires captain Liam Greentree stepped up, securing the win with an empty-net goal just 13 seconds before the final buzzer. Greentree's performance was particularly noteworthy, as he achieved a Gordie Howe hat-trick with a goal, an assist, and a fight; he finished with 4 points.
Despite the Firebirds' valiant effort to mount a comeback, the Spitfires' early offensive dominance proved too much to overcome. The victory extended their winning streak and they will look to carry this momentum into their next game at home against the Guelph Storm on Thursday night.
