Colts Stay Hot on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts hosted the Generals on New Year's Eve, their third matchup since the two met in the first round of last year's playoffs. Barrie has beaten Oshawa in their previous two meetings this year and sought to continue the trend against the team that ended their 23 ¬Â²-24 ¬Â² season. The Colts and Generals both sat atop the Eastern Conference heading into this game, the former led by 3 points, and a game in hand. Considering their history and the current stakes, this was a very significant game for the 4138 Barrie faithful in attendance.

Dalyn Wakely was eager to get the New Year's Eve party started, putting the Colts up 1-0 in the second minute of the game. The Generals responded 6 minutes later with a goal of their own before Beckett Senneke scored to break the tie and give Oshawa its first lead. The scoring frenzy continued with Barrie's Riley Patterson scoring back-to-back goals just 2 minutes apart, his 15th and 16th on the year. With his team already up 3-2, Colts' captain Beau Jelsma buried a wrist shot to make it 3 unanswered tallies. Dalyn Wakely, who opened the scoring for the Colts, factored in on each of their 4 goals in the period, giving him the team lead in points with 34.

The white-hot Ben Hrebik added to his resume in the second period, putting his name in the hat for save of the year when he robbed Colby Barlow with the glove 7 minutes into the second period. Shortly after the highlight reel save, Oshawa were able to sneak one by Hrebik to narrow Barrie's lead to 1. The Colts' appeared to grip their sticks a little tighter throughout the latter half of the period, but a Michael Derbidge goal late in the second restored their 2-goal lead. Barrie would take their 5-3 lead into the intermission, however, a fiery end to the period made it difficult for the officials to rid the ice of skaters. The scrappy nature of this game serves as an appropriate microcosm of the budding rivalry between the Colts and Generals.

Barrie managed to stifle any offensive production by the opposition to open the final frame of play, holding Oshawa shotless until the 12-minute mark. The Generals would eventually register a shot and go on to score, cutting the Colts' lead down to 1 with 6 minutes remaining. Oshawa's comeback hopes were cut short by yet another Derbidge goal, which made it 6-4 Colts. Barrie defencemen Tristan Bertucci capped the high-scoring affair with an empty netter at 0:50 remaining, sealing a 7-4 Colts win.

New Year's Eve continues to be kind to the Colts, as they've now won their last 5 games played on December 31st. Barrie turns the page to 2025 having shored up their place atop the Eastern Conference, with plenty of momentum heading into the new year. This win brings the Colts record to a perfect 3-0 against the Generals this season, they are set to meet again in a month's time on January 31st in Oshawa.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.