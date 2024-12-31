Rye Stops 32 as IceDogs Sneak by Petes in St. Catharines

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Vived Eye Photography)

(St. Catharines, ON) - On Tuesday, December 31, the Peterborough Petes travelled to St. Catharines to take on the Niagara IceDogs for their final game of 2024. The IceDogs scored late in the third period to win the game by a score of 3-2.

Carson Cameron and Gavin Bryant both scored for the Petes, while Martin Matejicek, Brennan Faulkner, Caden Taylor, and Ryder McIntyre all picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 32/35 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (6:46) - Carson Cameron (6), Assists - Martin Matejicek (10), Brennan Faulkner (6)

Peterborough Goal (13:35) - Gavin Bryant (7), Assists - Caden Taylor (7), Ryder McIntyre (5)

Niagara Goal (13:50) - Ethan Czata (16), Assists - Ryan Roobroeck (25), Blake Arrowsmith (9)

Niagara Goal (15:32) - Braidy Wassilyn (6), Assists - Ryan Roobroeck (26), Ethan Czata (21)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Niagara Goal (15:41) - Mathieu Paris (2), Assist - Noah Van Vliet (9)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 2, when they travel to North Bay to take on the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at North Bay Memorial Gardens. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

