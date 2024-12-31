Rye Stops 32 as IceDogs Sneak by Petes in St. Catharines
December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(St. Catharines, ON) - On Tuesday, December 31, the Peterborough Petes travelled to St. Catharines to take on the Niagara IceDogs for their final game of 2024. The IceDogs scored late in the third period to win the game by a score of 3-2.
Carson Cameron and Gavin Bryant both scored for the Petes, while Martin Matejicek, Brennan Faulkner, Caden Taylor, and Ryder McIntyre all picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 32/35 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (6:46) - Carson Cameron (6), Assists - Martin Matejicek (10), Brennan Faulkner (6)
Peterborough Goal (13:35) - Gavin Bryant (7), Assists - Caden Taylor (7), Ryder McIntyre (5)
Niagara Goal (13:50) - Ethan Czata (16), Assists - Ryan Roobroeck (25), Blake Arrowsmith (9)
Niagara Goal (15:32) - Braidy Wassilyn (6), Assists - Ryan Roobroeck (26), Ethan Czata (21)
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
Niagara Goal (15:41) - Mathieu Paris (2), Assist - Noah Van Vliet (9)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 2, when they travel to North Bay to take on the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at North Bay Memorial Gardens. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye in action
(Vived Eye Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Vived Eye Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant leads the charge
(Vived Eye Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant
(Vived Eye Photography)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024
- Colts Stay Hot on New Year's Eve - Barrie Colts
- Generals Drop Last Game of 2024 to Barrie - Oshawa Generals
- Lardis Pair Takes OHL Goal Lead; Dogs Fall to Otters on NYE - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rye Stops 32 as IceDogs Sneak by Petes in St. Catharines - Peterborough Petes
- Spitfires Beat Flint 6-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Firebirds' Comeback Falls Just Short on New Year's Eve in Windsor, 6-4 - Flint Firebirds
- Four Goal Third Period Propels Rangers to New Year's Eve Victory in North Bay - Kitchener Rangers
- Standing Room Now Available for Tonight's Game - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Introduce 'Ones' Day' Promotion for Wednesday Home Games - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs New Years Eve Game Tonight at 6pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Colts' Ben Hrebik Named OHL Goaltender of the Week - Barrie Colts
- Revealing the Top 10 Frontenacs Moments of 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm's Daniil Skvortsov Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Guelph Storm
- Storm's Daniil Skvortsov Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Gens Do Battle with Colts on New Years Eve - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 35, Firebirds at Spitfires - 2:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Rye Stops 32 as IceDogs Sneak by Petes in St. Catharines
- Taylor Scores Twice as Petes Drop Heartbreaker to 67's at Home
- Taylor Scores as Petes Fall in Kingston
- Young Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Win Fifth Straight on Home Ice
- Petes to Wear Themed Jerseys for Annual Christmas Game