Gens Do Battle with Colts on New Years Eve

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head to Barrie to take on the Colts in their last game of 2024.

Oshawa enters this game first in the East Division and second in the Eastern Conference having won three games in a row. The Gens are 6-3-1-0 in there last 10 games and are looking to carry there play of late into the new year.

Barrie come into this one sitting first in both the Eastern Conference and the Central Division as the are riding a mini two-game win streak. The Colts are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games, largely impart to their ability to shut teams down having allowed the third fewest gaols in the league.

The last time that these two teams went head-to-head it was the Colts coming out victorious with a 4-3 win in Oshawa.

After the Gens got a goal late in the first, the Colts would respond in the second as they scored three goals in the frame and a fourth in the third as the Generals were unable to pull it back.

The Gens have dropped both games this season to the Colts, after Oshawa was able to knock Barrie out in the first round of last seasons playoffs.

Don't forget the Gens are in action New Years Day at 2:05 when they take on the Owen Sound Attack.

