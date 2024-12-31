Generals Drop Last Game of 2024 to Barrie

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals visited the Barrie Colts tonight and lost 7-4 in a hard-fought New Year's Eve battle.

Barrie started the party early with Dayln Wakely's 17th goal of the season. A pass from Bode Stewart was taken off the skate by Wakely, who fired a shot over the glove of goaltender Jacob Oster. Oshawa's Harrison Franssen got one back halfway through the period. A pass from Ethan Toms was shovelled towards the net by Franssen and beat the Barrie goaltender low.

Just over two minutes later, Beckett Sennecke was sprung out of the penalty box and beat the Barrie netminder with a sweet forward backhand move to take the 2-1 lead. But that lead didn't last long as Oshawa got into more penalty trouble, which cost them this time. Riley Patterson beat Oster after a mad scramble in front of the net. Patterson added another goal less than two minutes later, giving the Colts a 3-2 lead.

Barrie added another goal on the powerplay, this time from Beau Jelsma, with four minutes left in period 1. An action-packed first period ended 4-2, and Barrie outshot Oshawa 18-14.

The second period was not as eventful as the first. Luke Torrance had the lone Oshawa goal of the period on the powerplay. A jam play from Sennecke at the side of the net ended up with a tap-in goal for Torrance into the wide-open cage, 4-3.

Late in the period, the Colts regained the two-goal lead and went into the intermission up 5-3. Oshawa outshot Barrie 18-10 in the second.

The first ten minutes of period three were uneventful, with neither team creating much offence. That was until Brooks Rogowski scored 12:53 into the period to cut the lead to one again. Barrie bounced back with a goal at 14:35 to extend the lead back to two.

The Colts added an empty netter late and took the New Year's Eve clash 7-4.

Oshawa are back in action New Year's day against the Owen Sound Attack at the Tribute Communities Centre. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m. You can get your tickets here.

