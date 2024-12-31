Four Goal Third Period Propels Rangers to New Year's Eve Victory in North Bay

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion) Kitchener Rangers on the ice(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)

North Bay, ON - For the second consecutive game, Kitchener featured a skater making his OHL debut, this afternoon that was 2024 First Round Pick, Evan Headrick. Evan got right in on the action scoring the third of a four-goal third period for the Rangers. Kitchener trailed by a goal entering the final frame, before putting four past the Battalion, including three in under 90 seconds. With a victory in the game, Jackson Parsons is tied for the league lead in wins with 21.

Trent Swick got the first two Ranger goals, scoring 3:35 into the game and again 20 seconds into the third period. Jack Pridham, Evan Headrick, and Tanner Lam all connected within 88 seconds to cap off a five-goal afternoon for the Rangers.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, NB 0

3:35 Trent Swick (15) - Luke Ellinas, Carson Capmbell

KIT 1, NB 1

8:49 Owen Van Steensel (13) - Shamar Moses, Ethan Procyszyn

2nd Period

KIT 1, NB 2

19:37 Shamar Moses (9) - Jacob LeBlanc, Ethan Procyszyn

3rd Period

KIT 2, NB 2

0:20 Trent Swick (16) - Jack Pridham

KIT 3, NB 2

13:29 Jack Pridham (10) - Luke Ellinas, Trent Swick

KIT 4, NB 2

14:35 Evan Headrick (1) - Alexander Bilecki

KIT 5, NB 2

14:57 Tanner Lam (7) - Luca Romano

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)

Second Star: Jack Pridham (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Shamar Moses (NB)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 23 - NB 25

Power play: KIT 0/2 - NB 1/5

FO%: KIT 57.4% - NB 42.6%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/25 Saves, 2 GA

L: Charlie Larocque (NB) - 18/23 Saves, 5 GA

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will conclude their three-game road trip in the new year with a matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs on Thursday, January 2nd, at the Brantford Civic Centre. They'll then return to The Aud the following night, Friday, January 3rd, to host the Erie Otters for the final time in the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Bulldogs.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Kitchener Rangers on the ice

(Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)

