Four Goal Third Period Propels Rangers to New Year's Eve Victory in North Bay
December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
North Bay, ON - For the second consecutive game, Kitchener featured a skater making his OHL debut, this afternoon that was 2024 First Round Pick, Evan Headrick. Evan got right in on the action scoring the third of a four-goal third period for the Rangers. Kitchener trailed by a goal entering the final frame, before putting four past the Battalion, including three in under 90 seconds. With a victory in the game, Jackson Parsons is tied for the league lead in wins with 21.
Trent Swick got the first two Ranger goals, scoring 3:35 into the game and again 20 seconds into the third period. Jack Pridham, Evan Headrick, and Tanner Lam all connected within 88 seconds to cap off a five-goal afternoon for the Rangers.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, NB 0
3:35 Trent Swick (15) - Luke Ellinas, Carson Capmbell
KIT 1, NB 1
8:49 Owen Van Steensel (13) - Shamar Moses, Ethan Procyszyn
2nd Period
KIT 1, NB 2
19:37 Shamar Moses (9) - Jacob LeBlanc, Ethan Procyszyn
3rd Period
KIT 2, NB 2
0:20 Trent Swick (16) - Jack Pridham
KIT 3, NB 2
13:29 Jack Pridham (10) - Luke Ellinas, Trent Swick
KIT 4, NB 2
14:35 Evan Headrick (1) - Alexander Bilecki
KIT 5, NB 2
14:57 Tanner Lam (7) - Luca Romano
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)
Second Star: Jack Pridham (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Shamar Moses (NB)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 23 - NB 25
Power play: KIT 0/2 - NB 1/5
FO%: KIT 57.4% - NB 42.6%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/25 Saves, 2 GA
L: Charlie Larocque (NB) - 18/23 Saves, 5 GA
UP NEXT:
Kitchener will conclude their three-game road trip in the new year with a matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs on Thursday, January 2nd, at the Brantford Civic Centre. They'll then return to The Aud the following night, Friday, January 3rd, to host the Erie Otters for the final time in the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Bulldogs.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers on the ice
(Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024
- Four Goal Third Period Propels Rangers to New Year's Eve Victory in North Bay - Kitchener Rangers
- Standing Room Now Available for Tonight's Game - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Introduce 'Ones' Day' Promotion for Wednesday Home Games - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs New Years Eve Game Tonight at 6pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Colts' Ben Hrebik Named OHL Goaltender of the Week - Barrie Colts
- Revealing the Top 10 Frontenacs Moments of 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm's Daniil Skvortsov Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Guelph Storm
- Storm's Daniil Skvortsov Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Gens Do Battle with Colts on New Years Eve - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 35, Firebirds at Spitfires - 2:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Four Goal Third Period Propels Rangers to New Year's Eve Victory in North Bay
- Kitchener End 2024 with New Year's Eve Matinee in North Bay
- Rangers Return from Holiday Break with Overtime Win in Sudbury
- Game Preview: Rangers Conclude Season Series against Wolves in Sudbury to Open Three-Game Road Trip
- Rangers Forward Adrian Misaljevic Announces Commitment to Clarkson University