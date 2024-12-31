Game Day, Game 35, Firebirds at Spitfires - 2:05 p.m.

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 35 - Firebirds at Spitfires

WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

2:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Connor Clattenburg scored in the third period to help his team avoid being shut out but the Firebirds were beaten by the London Knights, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Dort Financial Center. Flint's five-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.

NEW YEAR'S EVE: The Firebirds close out 2024 on Tuesday afternoon in Windsor, playing on New Year's Eve for the third consecutive season. The Firebirds lost in London, 5-3, on New Year's Eve 2023 and fell in Saginaw, 5-3 on New Year's Eve 2022. Flint has played in Windsor on two other New Year's Eves, 2019 and 2017, both of which were losses. The Birds are 0-4-0-0 all time on New Year's Eve

THE SEASON SERIES: Flint and Windsor will meet for the third time this season on Tuesday afternoon with the Firebirds trailing the season series, 2-0-0-0. Flint fell in its first trip to Windsor, 4-1, on November 3, which came two days after a 3-0 loss to the Spitfires on home ice. Xavier Tessier has the lone Firebirds goal against the Spitfires this season. Tessier is not currently on the Firebirds roster; he is playing for the GOJHL Smiths Falls Bears.

CONTRACT AND A STREAK: The Edmonton Oilers announced last Monday that they have signed Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg to a three-year NHL entry-level contract. Clattenburg has 11 goals and nine assists in 24 games for the Firebirds this season and enters Tuesday's action with points in five consecutive games. He has four goals and three assists during his point streak and has also recorded points in nine of his past ten games.

IMPROVED PK: The Firebirds went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill on Sunday afternoon and are now 19-for-21 on the penalty kill during their past five games. Flint's PK sits at 75% for the season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alex Kostov assisted on Connor Clattenburg's goal in the third period on Sunday and now has points in six straight games. It's the longest point streak by a Firebird this season...four of Flint's next five games will come on the road...the Firebirds are two games into a stretch of nine games in 15 days. Flint also begins a stretch of four games in six days on Tuesday.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds return home for the first game of 2025 on Friday night against the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.