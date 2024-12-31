Revealing the Top 10 Frontenacs Moments of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, we've decided to take a look back at the Top 10 Kingston Frontenacs Moments of 2024. There were some tough decisions to make, but we think that this top 10 is full of some amazing moments from the past year.

#10 - Roman Schmidt scores the OT Winner on Overager Appreciation Night

To kick off the list we have Roman Schmidt scoring an overtime winner on a night celebrating our overage players accomplishments in their OHL career. Roman Schmidt was acquired by the Frontenacs mid-season and went on to have a career year as he found his offensive game and started racking up the points after the move to Kingston. His overtime winner put a nice bow on his OHL regular season career, and was a very special moment for Schmidt himself but the team as a whole.

#9 - Gavin Betts Shines in his OHL Debut

After celebrating an overage player's performance in his last regular season game at #10, we move to Gavin Betts and his fantastic OHL debut at #9. Our second round pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection made his OHL debut on November 24th against the North Bay Battalion and it's safe to say that Betts lived up to the hype surrounding him. Coming off a Gold Medal performance with Team Canada White at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships, Betts made 29 saves in a 5-1 win over North Bay. Gavin made some huge saves as he showed off his poise and strong positional play in the crease as he showed that when he's called upon, he can deliver.

#8 - Ethan Miedema Salutes the Troops

At #8 we have Ethan Miedema's electric goal and celebration against the Brampton Steelheads from our Remembrance Day game on November 10th. Always a heartfelt and emotional night, the Frontenacs are always sure to put on a performance for the servicemen and servicewomen in attendance. Miedema found himself on a 2-on-1 and outwaited the Steelheads goaltender before sliding the puck into the empty net on his backhand. Miedema would then skate to the opposite end of the ice so he could salute a party suite full of people who have served our country in a very powerful moment.

#7 - McGowan and Battaglia make some magic

Maleek McGowan and Jacob Battaglia team up to give us the #7 moment of the year, where the two GTA born Frontenacs ran a picture perfect give and go off of an offensive zone faceoff. In a set play, Maleek McGowan collected the puck and immediately passed to Battaglia which drew multiple defenders his way. McGowan drove the net hard, received a pass from Battaglia and tucked one by the Generals netminder in a beautiful highlight reel goal.

#6 - Jax Dubois ties a Franchise Record

Another overage player from last season makes an appearance on the top 10 list as Jax Dubois gets the #6 spot for tying a franchise record against the Niagara IceDogs. Dubois found the back of the net just 8 seconds into the start of the game on Februrary 24th, which tied the record for the franchise record for the fastest goal to open a game.

#5 - Tyler Hopkins opens the season with a Beauty

In our 2024-25 season opening game Tyler Hopkins wasted no time making the highlight reels. Hopkins took a pass from Emil Pieniniemi and entered the Peterborough zone with a burst of speed, splitting two defenders and blowing by his man in the process. Hopkins found himself all alone against the goaltender and he chipped the puck over his glove and into the top corner. Hopkins' effort earned himself OHL Play of the Night honours, and turned some NHL scouts heads early in his draft year with this highlight reel play.

#4 - Miedema's Walkoff in the Nation's Capital

Ethan Miedema makes another appearance on the top 10 list with his overtime winning goal with just 0.9 seconds left in the extra frame. Miedema got a rebound off of a Vann Williamson point shot got his stick on a backhand attempt that beat the netminder to beat the buzzer and avoid going to a shootout against the 67's. Miedema would then skate the length of the ice and hit the infamous Patrick Kane heartbreaker celebration before skating right off the ice and into the dressing room.

#3 - Nolan Lalonde's Incredible Stick Stop

We are into the nitty gritty of the list now and coming in at #3 we have Nolan Lalonde's ridiculous stick save against the Battalion. On a North Bay 2-on-1, rookie Reyth Smith had a wide open net but Lalonde threw his paddle out and got a piece of it; preserving his shutout in a sure fire save of the year candidate. Words cannot do this save justice.

#2 - Jacob Holmes hits a home run in North Bay

In game two of our first round matchup against the Battalion in the 2024 OHL Playoffs, Jacob Holmes had an absolutely insane goal that is usually reserved for a road hockey or an after work league game, just because nobody has the nerve to even try it in a real game. Holmes made an attempt to enter the Battalion zone and make a rush towards the net with the puck on his stick but was stopped, and the puck popped up into the air behind him. Without a second to think, Holmes spun around and batted the puck out of the air (on his backhand, mind you!) and by the North Bay netminder for an insane highlight reel goal.

#1 - Ludwinski's Hatty on St. Patty's

In the most viral moment of the year for the Frontenacs, it just had to be Paul Ludwinski's hat trick, overtime winning goal from St. Patrick's Day earlier this year. Ludwinski scored his third of the night to seal the win for Kingston over the Battalion. Ludwinski then pulled out the selfie stick celebration, as he put his glove onto the blade of his stick and crouched down for a selfie with his entire team skating behind him and posing for the picture. The NHL, SportsCentre, Sportsnet, Spittin' Chiclets, and so many more picked up this incredible moment and it blew up around the world. There was just no other choice for the top spot in our Top 10 Moments from 2024.

