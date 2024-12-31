IceDogs New Years Eve Game Tonight at 6pm

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Happy New Years Eve IceDogs Fans!

Come welcome 2025 in Dog Country as we take on the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm.

Tickets are LIMITED! There is only 200 tickets so be sure to get your tickets ASAP!

Make sure to stick around after the game as we hold our annual New Years Eve Skate with all the players and BONES'! See below the details for our post game skate:

Skate will be free to those who purchase tickets to the New Years Eve Game

Skate will take place right after the game

Fans are asked to leave equipment in their vehicle as equipment is prohibited in the Meridian Centre during the game

Fans will be able to access the arena through the Community Dressing Room doors that face the North End of the building (closest to the main Box Office doors)

All skaters aged 14 and younger must wear helmets on the ice

There is a maximum of 250 skaters on the ice

All skaters MUST wear skates

Dressing rooms will be provided

Autographs and photos with players and Bones' are encouraged!

Purchase tickets at the Meridian Centre Box Office before puck drop!

Tonight's the night for furry friends and fiery calendars! The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is here to wish you a paws-itively amazing New Year. Visit their booth in the lobby to help animals in need and take home the 2025 local firefighter calendar. Let's make tonight a win for the Ice Dogs and our furry friends!

