Colts' Ben Hrebik Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Ben Hrebik of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .958 save percentage in a pair of outings.

Hrebik backstopped the Colts to consecutive wins over the North Bay Battalion, turning aside 39 of the 41 shots that came his way on Saturday to earn first star honours in a 5-2 win. Hrebik returned between the pipes on Sunday in North Bay, making 29 saves as the Colts closed out the Battalion with a 3-1 victory.

The 18-year-old from Milton, Ont. has appeared in 15 games with the Colts this season, posting a 11-2-1-0 record, along with a league-best 1.96 goals-against average and .942 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 199Ib. netminder was selected by Barrie in the ninth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, and spent last season with the OJHL's Burlington Cougars.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.