Storm Introduce 'Ones' Day' Promotion for Wednesday Home Games

December 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are excited to introduce the new 'Ones'day promotion for remaining Wednesday home games, a fun and affordable way to take part in the excitement of the Guelph Storm.

On 'Ones'day, January 8, 'Ones'day, February 26, and 'Ones'day, March 12 fans can enjoy different concessions and retail deals. The promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs combined with any regular price concessions purchase. $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118.

New this season, a $1.00 Guelph Storm t-shirt will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6. Limited to 200 special Guelph Storm t-shirts per game, this promotion is combined with any other regular-price merchandise purchase in partnership with Entripy.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame corridor of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.