Storm fall to rival Rangers in overtime

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the second game in a row rookie forward Carter Stevens opened the scoring for the Storm. Daniil Skvortsov got his fourth of the season with a wrister assisted by Wil McFadden and Leo Serlin. The Rangers responded with two unanswered goals to tie the game. The teams skated through a scoreless third period sending the game to overtime. Cameron Reid capitalized on a 2-on-1 opportunity to lift the Rangers.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,756-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was M-4089444 and the jackpot was $7,595.00 in support of Royal City Aquatics.

Up Next...

The Storm make the short trip to Brampton for a Wednesday school day game. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.