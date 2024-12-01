Storm fall to rival Rangers in overtime
December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
For the second game in a row rookie forward Carter Stevens opened the scoring for the Storm. Daniil Skvortsov got his fourth of the season with a wrister assisted by Wil McFadden and Leo Serlin. The Rangers responded with two unanswered goals to tie the game. The teams skated through a scoreless third period sending the game to overtime. Cameron Reid capitalized on a 2-on-1 opportunity to lift the Rangers.
Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,756-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was M-4089444 and the jackpot was $7,595.00 in support of Royal City Aquatics.
The Storm make the short trip to Brampton for a Wednesday school day game. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
