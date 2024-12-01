Frontenacs' Overage Forward Cedrick Guindon Commits to University of Vermont
December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The first Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player selected in the NHL Draft to commit to the NCAA, Kingston Frontenacs overage forward Cedrick Guindon has announced his commitment to the University of Vermont for the 2025-26 season.
Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old centreman from Rockland, Ont. announced his commitment to the University of Vermont Catamounts men's hockey program via his personal Instagram account on Monday night.
Guindon has excelled for Kingston's offence this season, tallying 34 points (14-20-34) in 25 games played. Originally selected 10th overall by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 5-foot-10, 182lb. forward has recorded 219 points (92-127-219) in 229 regular season games between the Attack and Frontenacs. Additionally, Guindon has registered 13 points (3-10-13) in 15 playoff appearances.
Located in Burlington, Vermont, the University of Vermont has produced many NHL alumni such as three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Sharp and former NHL All-Star and Hart Trophy winner Martin St. Louis.
