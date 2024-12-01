Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Secure 3-2 Overtime Victory in Guelph
December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Guelph, ON - It was another thrilling edition of the Highway 7 rivalry in which Kitchener is now a perfect 4-0-0-0 to start the season. Trent Swick recorded his 50th goal of his OHL career with his 12th of the season and Cameron Reid, fresh off the CHL USA Prospects Game, scored the game winner in overtime. Jackson Parsons earned his 14th win of the season stopping 27/29 shots against.
Guelph jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Carter Stevens and Daniil Skvortsov were the goal scorers for the hosts. Kitchener flipped the score in the middle frame scoring twice to even the score through 40 minutes of play. Trent Swick got the Rangers on the board first with a snipe from the slot and Justin Bottineau got the second cleaning up a loose rebound. In the overtime period, Cameron Reid broke up a Guelph 2-on-1 chance and immediately transitioned for a 2-on-1 break the other way. Jack Pridham feathered a pass over to Reid who made no mistake securing all two points for the Blueshirts.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
GUE 1, KIT 0
8:00 Carter Stevens (5) - Hunter McKenzie
GUE 2, KIT 0
15:52 Daniil Skvortsov (4) - Wil McFadden
2nd Period
GUE 2, KIT 1
11:12 Trent Swick (12) - Jack Pridham, Carson Campbell
GUE 2, KIT 2
14:51 Justin Bottineau (4) - Jakub Chromiak, Andrew Vermeulen
Overtime
GUE 2, KIT 3
2:10 Cameron Reid (5) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Cameron Reid (GWG)
Second Star: Brayden Gillespie (GUE)
Third Star: Jackson Parsons (27/29 saves)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 35 - GUE 29
Power play: KIT 0/1 - GUE 0/1
FO%: KIT 46.5% - GUE 53.5%
The Starting Goalies:
W: KIT - Jackson Parsons - 27/29 Saves, 2 GA
L: GUE - Brayden Gillespie - 32/35 Saves, 3 GA
UP NEXT:
After the club ventures to Guelph, the East Avenue Blue will return to The Aud on Tuesday, December 3rd for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Brantford Bulldogs. The club will then host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to wrap up a brief two-game homestand on Friday, December 6th. Puck drop against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
