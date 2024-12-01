Firebirds Announce Frozen 5K

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Sunday a special, Frozen 5K, set to take place on Saturday, December 28 on the ice at the Dort Financial Center. The 5K is open to skaters of all levels and will benefit the Flint Firebirds Foundation.

The Firebirds first ever Frozen 5K will begin at 11:30 on December 28 and will be broken up into six separate heats. Skaters will have 40 minutes to complete 40 laps around the Dort Financial Center ice, which equates to five kilometers of race distance. All participants must bring their own skates to participate in the event.

Registration is open now via flintfirebirds.com and the registration fee is $45. All participants who register by December 16 will receive a Firebirds Frozen 5K t shirt, the first 200 registrants with receive a Firebirds lap counter clicker and a Firebirds Frozen 5K medal upon completion. There is a combo package that includes a silver level game ticket available for $55 and Firebirds season members and sponsors who wish to register will receive an exclusive rate of $35 per participant, available at the Dort Financial Center box office.

As part of the Firebirds 10th Anniversary Season Fundraising Initiative, the 5K will benefit the Flint Firebirds Foundation. For more information, contact the Firebirds administrative offices at (810) 744-0580.

