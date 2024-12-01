Game Day - December 1 - GUE vs. KIT
December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm and the Guelph Community Foundation kick off the holiday season as the rival Kitchener Rangers visit the Sleeman Centre.
The team will take the ice in special holiday-themed jerseys that will be up for auction starting at 2:00pm and ending on Thursday, December 12th at 7:00pm starting with group 1. Proceeds from the jersey auction will directly benefit the Guelph Community Foundation.
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Carter Stevens
35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 22 games played in his rookie season
Had 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games with the Ottawa Valley Titans last season
Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers
Jack Pridham
92nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Kitchener Rangers on November 14th after playing
Had 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 6 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Kitchener 3-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-1
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Kitchener 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-1-0
Last 5 Years Kitchener 25-11-1-0 Guelph 12-21-3-1
Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Guelph Kitchener 11-6-1-0 Guelph 7-9-1-1
Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Kitchener Kitchener 14-5-0-0 Guelph 5-12-2-0
