Game Day - December 1 - GUE vs. KIT

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm and the Guelph Community Foundation kick off the holiday season as the rival Kitchener Rangers visit the Sleeman Centre.

The team will take the ice in special holiday-themed jerseys that will be up for auction starting at 2:00pm and ending on Thursday, December 12th at 7:00pm starting with group 1. Proceeds from the jersey auction will directly benefit the Guelph Community Foundation.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 22 games played in his rookie season

Had 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games with the Ottawa Valley Titans last season

Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers

Jack Pridham

92nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Kitchener Rangers on November 14th after playing

Had 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 6 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Kitchener 3-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-1

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Kitchener 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-1-0

Last 5 Years Kitchener 25-11-1-0 Guelph 12-21-3-1

Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Guelph Kitchener 11-6-1-0 Guelph 7-9-1-1

Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Kitchener Kitchener 14-5-0-0 Guelph 5-12-2-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.