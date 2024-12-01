Generals Host 26th Annual GEN-Erosity Toss Presented by Canadian Tire

December 1, 2024

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals host their 26th annual GEN-erosity Toss presented by Canadian Tire as they take on the Kingston Frontenacs.

Oshawa had their home winning streak snapped Friday night as they fell 7-3 to the Brantford Bulldogs. The Generals are second in the East Division only trailing the Frontenacs by three points.

Kingston comes into town as the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Frontenacs have been good when it comes to the powerplay, and penalty kill as they rank second in the conference for both.

It has been just two weeks since the Generals last faced off against the Frontenacs, and it was Oshawa coming out victorious winning 6-2 at home.

Luca Marrelli got the party start scoring his 11th of the season to give Oshawa a 1-0 lead. Kingston would respond to tie things up, but, 20 seconds later Zackary Sandhu would restore the Gens lead.

The second period is where the Generals were really able to pull away scoring three in a row, opening up a four-goal lead before the Frontenacs could get one back.

With 15 seconds to go in the game Luke Torrance would add another making it 6-2 for the Oshawa Generals.

Last season it was Luke Torrance scoring the goal that saw teddy bears rain down on the TCC ice. This year the big forward has been on fire picking up 27 points in 23 games including 11 goals and 16 assists.

On the Frontenacs side Cedrick Guindon leading the charge as the over age forward has 36 points including 15 goals and 21 assists.

