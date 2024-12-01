Sennecke Nets Four; Generals Win Gen-Erosity Toss Game

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals took on the Kingston Frontenacs for the third time this season. After winning last time at home the Generals hoped to come out with another on the Gen-erosity toss game, and they did, with an 8-5 win.

The game began slowly for both teams. Both traded penalties back and forth, hoping to create some chances. Frontenacs Cedrick Guindon scored the opening goal at 12 minutes on the power play.

Minutes later the Generals fire back. Matt Buckley nets his 9th of the season and the Gen-erosity Toss goal. Luke Torrance picked up an assist.

A total of 4168 donation items were collected.

The Frontenacs scored a fast one by Malik McGowan, but Beckett Sennecke wasted no time and netted the tying goal. By the end of the first

period, both teams had been busy, and the score was 2-2 going into intermission

At the start of the second, a few penalties kills for the Generals, but all were successful, as the Frontenacs couldn't get past their tough defence.

Sennecke nets his second of the game in the 14th minute.

During a powerplay for the Generals, Sennecke scored his third and second hat trick of the season. Followed by a one-timer from Colby Barlow, recording his 200th career OHL point.

At the end of the second, the Generals were up 5-2. The Generals had to hold on to their lead for the remaining period.

Frontenacs Jacob Battaglia opened the third period with a goal, but the Generals challenged it for interference but it was a good goal.

The Generals were hungry for more as Lauri Sinivori netted the 6th goal of the night. Minutes later, Buckley fires in the 7th and his second of the game. Buckley also recorded his 100th career OHL point.

With 8 minutes left in the third, Sennecke recorded his 4th of the game, firing the puck into the back of the Frontenacs net. The Frontenacs were able to record two last goals, but that wasn't enough to slow down the Generals.

The Generals sent the Frontenacs home after an 8-5 win, and hope to carry the momentum into Wednesday Dec 4th, against the Ottawa 67s. Get your tickets here.

Catch the game on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 P.M.

