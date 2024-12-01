Spirit Back in Win Column with 4-1 Victory over Sting

Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sarnia Sting on Sunday, December 1st by a score of 4-1. Carson Harmer recorded a goal and an assist while Joey Willis picked up two assists. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 14 saves on 15 shots. Nick Surzycia was the starting goaltender for Sarnia tallying 28 saves on 32 shots.

Saginaw got on the board first with 39.6 seconds left in the opening period. Calem Mangone buried a shot from the slot for his ninth goal of the season. Carson Harmer and PJ Forgione picked up the assists.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SAR (Total Shots: 11 - 5)

Michael Misa opened the second period by tapping the puck into the back of the net just 1:14 into the period for his 25th of the season. Joey Willis and PJ Forgione recorded the assists as Saginaw took a 2-0 lead.

Beckham Edwards got the Sting on the board as he sent a shot past the glove of Oke on the powerplay. Easton Wainwright and Nick Surzycia tallied the assists.

The Spirit extended their lead as Kristian Epperson split the defenders and his rebounded shot was knocked in by a skate of a Sarnia defender later in the period.

After 2: SAG 3 - 1 SAR (2nd Period Shots: 9 - 6 Totals Shots: 20 - 11)

Just 25 seconds into the third period, Carson Harmer fired a shot from the left faceoff circle into the back of the net. Zayne Parekh and Joey Willis got the assists as the power play goal extended Saginaw's lead to 4-1.

FINAL: SAG 4 - 1 SAR (3rd Period Shots: 12 - 3 Total Shots: 32 - 15)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 SAR 1/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (14 Saves / 15 Shots W) SAR Nick Surzycia (28 Saves / 32 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home to face the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday, December 4th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

