Bryant Scores Twice against Former Team as Petes Beat IceDogs in Overtime

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - It was Faith and Family Day presented by Life 100.3 on Sunday, December 5, when the Peterborough Petes hosted the Niagara IceDogs for a matinee matchup at the PMC. Former IceDog Captain Gavin Bryant scored 54 seconds into overtime to win the game for Peterborough by a score of 4-3.

Gavin Bryant led the way for the Petes, scoring twice and adding an assist in his first game against his former team. Quinton Pagé scored and added two assists, while Martin Matejicek had two assists of his own. Carson Cameron scored his second goal in two games, as Aiden Young and Nico Addy each picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 33/36 for his second win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

NIagara Goal (11:44) - Matthew Virgilio (3), Assist - Braidy Wassilyn (16)

Niagara Goal (12:13) - Kevin He (20), Assists - Braidy Wassilyn (17), Owen Flores (1)

Peterborough Goal (16:51) - Carson Cameron (5), Assists - Martin Matejicek (5), Aiden Young (5)

Second Period:

Niagara Goal (6:48) - Braidy Wassilyn (3), Assists - Matthew Virgilio (11), Ryan Roobroeck (17)

Peterborough Goal (15:49) - Gavin Bryant (4), Assists - Martin Matejicek (6), Quinton Pagé (2)

Peterborough Goal (17:55) - Quinton Pagé (4), Assists - Gavin Bryant (1), Nico Addy (5)

Third Period:

No Score

Overtime:

Peterborough Goal (:54) - Gavin Bryant (5), Assists - Quinton Pagé (3)

The Petes are back in action for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Rexall on Thursday, December 5, when they host the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.