Game Notes: at Oshawa - December 1st, 2024

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Your Kingston Frontenacs find themselves in another Sunday showdown with the Oshawa Generals tonight at 6:05pm. The black and gold will be looking to avenge their 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Generals a couple weeks ago, and will also be looking to get back to their winning ways after suffering a 5-4 shootout loss to the London Knights on Friday night.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

November was nice to Kingston as the Frontenacs had their best November in franchise history with 21 points and 10-2-0-1 record

Cedrick Guindon took over the Frontenacs lead in points from Jacob Battaglia on Friday night with 36 points in 26 games

Kingston is playing for the Eastern Conference lead today, as Barrie is in Sarnia and can leapfrog us with a win and a Frontenacs loss

Take Friday's Momentum

Although the night ended in a shootout loss, there are still a boatload of positives to take away from Friday night's game against the Western Conference leading London Knights. Almost doubled up on shots 40-23, controlled the puck possession battle and finding a way to score late to tie it up and get a point are just some of the positives from Friday. The Frontenacs showed that they can hang with the very best, now it's time to take that momentum from Friday and bring it over to Sunday and exact some revenge on the Generals.

On November 17th, the Generals took it to Kingston and won 6-2 in a game that the Frontenacs never really got into. This time around, you can bet that the confidence gained from Friday will have the boys fired up and ready to go this evening against a Generals team that's looking to gain some ground in the race for first in the Eastern Conference.

December is Here

The calendar has officially flipped over to December, and that means it's the home stretch for the Frontenacs before the holiday break. Before the season began, the black and gold were aiming to be contenders in the East, but very few had them in first in the conference heading into this time of year. The room has come together and are really gelling right now, evident both on the ice and away from it. It's a tough section of the schedule, with Friday night's game against London, tonight against Oshawa, and this upcoming Friday against Barrie all have huge implications and are considered measuring stick games for the Fronts. There's no doubt that the Frontenacs will be looking to get the win tonight against an East Division rival to further instill the confidence that this team can contend for an OHL Championship.

