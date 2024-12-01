Spirit Close Weekend with Sunday Trip to Sarnia

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (13-11-1-0) visit the Sarnia Sting (8-14-1-4) on Sunday, December 1st at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 2:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 468 / YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, November 30th where they fell to the Brampton Steelheads 5-3. Michael Misa recorded a goal and an assist and Kristain Epperson scored his tenth goal of the season.

Sarnia last played on Friday, November 29th where they fell to the Brampton Steelheads by a score of 3-2. Tyson Doucette and Hughston Hurt scored the lone two goals for Sarnia in the first period, before surrendering three unanswered.

This Season:

Saginaw and Sarnia have faced off three times so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in all three. The Spirit have outscored the sting 20-8 so far this season. Saginaw won the first matchup by a score of 6-1 on September 28th. Sarnia's Kaeden Johnston scored the first goal of the game and the lone goal for the Sting. Saginaw went on to score six straight including two goals from Michael Misa. The second meeting was a different story as it was decided by a shootout. Saginaw came out on top 5-4 after a late third period comeback to tie the game. Calem Mangone tied the game within the final second of regulation. Zayne Parekh tallied three assists and had the game-winning goal in the shootout. Four different players from Sarnia scored with Lukas Fischer tallying a goal and an assist. The third matchup started with a bang as the Spirit struck with four goals in the first period and added another just 11 seconds into the second period. Sarnia had an answer early on in the second scoring three straight goals including two from Beckham Edwards. That would be the end of the scoring for Sarnia as Saginaw went on to score four unanswered, including a Joey Willis hat-trick and the Spirit winning 9-3 on November 16th.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a nine-game point streak. In that span, Misa has tallied six goals and 14 assists. Through 24 games this season, Misa has managed a two-point-per-game pace (24G-24A-48P) and has points in all but one of his appearances. Dima Zhilkin found the back of the net on the powerplay for the Spirit on Saturday night. The rookie has goals in back-to-back games, and four in his last four games. Zayne Parekh returns to the Saginaw lineup on Sunday after serving a one-game suspension. He is third in points amongst OHL defenseman with 29 (8G, 21A). In three games against Sarnia, Parekh has tallied a goal and five assists.

Tyson Doucette leads the Sting in points with 19. In 27 games this season, Doucette has ten goals and nine assists. Beckham Edwards is the leading goal scorer for Sarnia with 11 on the season so far. Edwards has scored in two out of the three matchups against Saginaw recording three goals. Mitch Young has picked up a point in four of his last seven games. In 23 games played this season, Young leads the Sting in assists with 15.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sarnia's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Lukas Fischer (STL)

