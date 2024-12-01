Frontenacs Drop a Sunday Showdown to the Gens
December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1, OSH 0
7:09 Cedrick Guindon (16) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)
KGN 1, OSH 1
8:22 Matthew Buckley (9) - Luke Torrance, Calum Ritchie
KGN 2, OSH 1
9:43 Maleek McGowan (5) - Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 2, OSH 2
16:07 Beckett Sennecke (16) - Luca D'Amato, Lauri Sinivuori
2nd Period
KGN 2, OSH 3
5:02 Beckett Sennecke (17) - Luca D'Amato, Luke Torrance (PPG)
KGN 2, OSH 4
7:11 Colby Barlow (10) - Calum Ritchie, Beckett Sennecke (PPG)
KGN 2, OSH 5
8:10 Beckett Sennecke (18) - Calum Ritchie, Luca D'Amato (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 3, OSH 5
0:39 Jacob Battaglia (17) - unassisted.
KGN 3, OSH 6
3:29 Lauri Sinivuori (7) - Beckett Sennecke
KGN 3, OSH 7
4:30 Matthew Buckley (10) - Calum Ritchie, Luca Marrelli (PPG)
KGN 3, OSH 8
11:08 Beckett Sennecke (19) - Calum Ritchie, Luke Torrance (PPG)
KGN 4, OSH 8
15:52 Cedrick Guindon (17) - Matthew Soto, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 5, OSH 8
19:24 Quinton Burns (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Ethan Miedema
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, December 6th, 2024 vs Barrie Colts - Teddy Bear Toss
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts in our annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Cataraqui Centre and in support of the Salvation Army. It's a fan favourite that many have circled on their calendar, and one that the team looks forward to as well. When the Frontenacs score their first goal of the game, Teddy Bears rain down on the ice and are then given to the Salvation Army to distribute to those in need around the holiday season.
