Frontenacs Drop a Sunday Showdown to the Gens

December 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, OSH 0

7:09 Cedrick Guindon (16) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)

KGN 1, OSH 1

8:22 Matthew Buckley (9) - Luke Torrance, Calum Ritchie

KGN 2, OSH 1

9:43 Maleek McGowan (5) - Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 2, OSH 2

16:07 Beckett Sennecke (16) - Luca D'Amato, Lauri Sinivuori

2nd Period

KGN 2, OSH 3

5:02 Beckett Sennecke (17) - Luca D'Amato, Luke Torrance (PPG)

KGN 2, OSH 4

7:11 Colby Barlow (10) - Calum Ritchie, Beckett Sennecke (PPG)

KGN 2, OSH 5

8:10 Beckett Sennecke (18) - Calum Ritchie, Luca D'Amato (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 3, OSH 5

0:39 Jacob Battaglia (17) - unassisted.

KGN 3, OSH 6

3:29 Lauri Sinivuori (7) - Beckett Sennecke

KGN 3, OSH 7

4:30 Matthew Buckley (10) - Calum Ritchie, Luca Marrelli (PPG)

KGN 3, OSH 8

11:08 Beckett Sennecke (19) - Calum Ritchie, Luke Torrance (PPG)

KGN 4, OSH 8

15:52 Cedrick Guindon (17) - Matthew Soto, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 5, OSH 8

19:24 Quinton Burns (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Ethan Miedema

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, December 6th, 2024 vs Barrie Colts - Teddy Bear Toss

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts in our annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Cataraqui Centre and in support of the Salvation Army. It's a fan favourite that many have circled on their calendar, and one that the team looks forward to as well. When the Frontenacs score their first goal of the game, Teddy Bears rain down on the ice and are then given to the Salvation Army to distribute to those in need around the holiday season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.