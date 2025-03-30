Frontenacs Come out on Top in 4-3, 2OT Thriller in Game Two

March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | SBY 0

4:31 Cedrick Guindon (3) - Tuomas Uronen, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 2 | SBY 0

8:18 Ben Pickell (1) - Gage Heyes, Cal Uens

KGN 2 | SBY 1

8:58 Kieron Walton (1) - Nathan Villeneuve, Nick DeAngelis

KGN 3 | SBY 1

10:54 Cedrick Guindon (4) - Jacob Battaglia, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)

2nd Period

No scoring.

3rd Period

KGN 3 | SBY 2

7:24 Nathan Villeneuve (1) - Kieron Walton

KGN 3 | SBY 3

7:24 Nathan Villeneuve (2) - Kieron Walton, Quentin Musty

Overtime

No scoring.

Second Overtime

KGN 4 | SBY 3

2:50 Gage Heyes (1) - unassisted.

ROUND ONE | GAME FIVE - Saturday, April 5th @ 4PM - vs Sudbury Wolves *IF NECESSARY

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.