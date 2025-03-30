Frontenacs Come out on Top in 4-3, 2OT Thriller in Game Two
March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | SBY 0
4:31 Cedrick Guindon (3) - Tuomas Uronen, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 2 | SBY 0
8:18 Ben Pickell (1) - Gage Heyes, Cal Uens
KGN 2 | SBY 1
8:58 Kieron Walton (1) - Nathan Villeneuve, Nick DeAngelis
KGN 3 | SBY 1
10:54 Cedrick Guindon (4) - Jacob Battaglia, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)
2nd Period
No scoring.
3rd Period
KGN 3 | SBY 2
7:24 Nathan Villeneuve (1) - Kieron Walton
KGN 3 | SBY 3
7:24 Nathan Villeneuve (2) - Kieron Walton, Quentin Musty
Overtime
No scoring.
Second Overtime
KGN 4 | SBY 3
2:50 Gage Heyes (1) - unassisted.
ROUND ONE | GAME FIVE - Saturday, April 5th @ 4PM - vs Sudbury Wolves *IF NECESSARY
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Generals Drop Game Two to Steelheads 3-1 - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs Come out on Top in 4-3, 2OT Thriller in Game Two - Kingston Frontenacs
- Firebirds Lose Game 2 in Kitchener, 6-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Dominant in Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead to Flint - Kitchener Rangers
- Kingston Looks for More of the Same in Game Two - Kingston Frontenacs
- Round One, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 2, Firebirds at Rangers - 2 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Take on Steelheads Looking to Build on Game One Success - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Come out on Top in 4-3, 2OT Thriller in Game Two
- Kingston Looks for More of the Same in Game Two
- Jacob Battaglia Signs Entry-Level Contract with the Calgary Flames
- Round One Preview Between the Frontenacs and the Sudbury Wolves
- 2025 Playoff Tickets Available