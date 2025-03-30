Generals Drop Game Two to Steelheads 3-1

March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are back at home ice for game two against the Brampton Steelheads, but after a rough game, the Gens fell short 3-1.

Going into the first, the Gens were all over the Steelheads to keep them out of their zone. Both teams played a rough first period, trading minutes in the penalty box. With a minute left in the first, Luke Misa got the puck into the net past goaltender Jacob Oster. At the end of the period, the Gens were down by one.

The second period was another nail-biter for all the seats filled, as Gens Nation anxiously awaited the tying goal. At the sixteen-minute mark, the Steelheads' Carson Rehkopf scored the second goal of the game and his second of the playoffs.

By the end of the second, the Steelheads led by two, and the third was all about the comeback. The Gens continued to generate as many chances as possible in the third but were unable to get many past goaltender Jack Ivankovic, who made a total of 46 saves.

With two minutes left in the period, the Gens pulled the goalie and went six on five for the remainder of the game. Colby Barlow netted a goal to cut the score in half, making it his 4th of the playoffs.

In the end, the Steelheads managed to secure the empty-netter to make it a 3-1 game and tied up the series 1-1. The Gens will head to Brampton for game 3 on Tuesday. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

The Gens will be back at home on Friday, April 4th, for game 5, get tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.