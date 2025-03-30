Firebirds Lose Game 2 in Kitchener, 6-1

KITCHENER, Ont. - Nathan Aspinall scored his second goal of the series, but the Flint Firebirds were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 6-1, in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Rangers got the scoring started in the first period with a pair of goals less than a minute apart. Cameron Reid sped toward the net and put a shot on that Nathan Day stopped. Jack Pridham jumped on the rebound and stuffed it home to get Kitchener on the board. Then, with Kitchener on a power play, Christian Humprheys fed Pridham for a one-timer that got through Day and the Rangers led, 2-0.

Aspinall and the Firebirds answered three minutes later as Jack D'Arcy found Aspinall in the right wing corner. He charged the net, put a move on and slipped a shot past Jackson Parsons to get Flint on the board.

Kitchener answered again though and got another goal late in the first just after a power play expired. The Rangers kept a clearing attempt in the offensive zone and the puck found its way to Andrew Vermeulen who slung a shot past Day to make the score 3-1.

The Rangers added two more goals in the second period. Carson Campbell was fed for a snap shot from the left circle that extended the lead to three and a Jakub Chromiak dump-in attempt took an odd bounce and got through Day, pushing the lead to 5-1. Kitchener struck one more time with a power play goal from Trent Swick late in the third as the Rangers took Game 2, 6-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall scored the Firebirds' lone goal on his 19th birthday. He leads Flint with three points on two goals and one assist...Trent Swick leads the series with three goals and six points...Flint was outshot, 43-22 and Nathan Day made 37 saves on 43 shots.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return home to host the Rangers for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

