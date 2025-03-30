Round One, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds

March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After a thrilling Game 1 overtime victory, the Kitchener Rangers finish the weekend with Game 2 at The Aud against the Flint Firebirds, leading the series 1-0. The Blueshirts look to maintain home-ice advantage with another win. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 1:

In a playoff-esque atmosphere at The Aud on Friday, both teams competed in a tightly contested, back-and-forth, chippy game. The Rangers emerged victorious in overtime, 4-3, taking Game 1 on home ice to open the first-round series. However, the Firebirds would draw first blood, scoring late in the opening frame for the game's first goal and lone tally in the period. In the second, the Blueshirts would get on the board twice just over a minute apart, as Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) struck on the power play before Andrew Vermeulen netted his first of the postseason from the slot to give Kitchener a 2-1 lead midway through the frame. Before the period ended, Matthew Mania scored a breakaway goal to even the score after 40 minutes of play.

With 20 minutes of action to go, Swick buried his second of the game at 13:49, giving Kitchener a 3-2 lead. Trailing by one, Flint would respond only a minute later to tie the game once again and send the game into overtime. In the extra frame, Luca Romano was the hero. In a miraculous effort, Romano buried a highlight-reel backhanded goal to solidify a 4-3 win for the East Avenue Blue.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (1-0-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) is no stranger to scoring big goals in the playoffs, and he did it again on Friday. Not once, but twice, Swick tied the game in the second period on the power play and gave the Rangers a late lead in the third period. On the game-winning goal, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect picked up his third point of the night with a secondary assist. He'll look to carry over his early-series momentum on Sunday.

Luca Romano scored the game-winning goal on Friday, finding the back of the net for the overtime winner in Game 1. Adding to his success, Romano set up teammate Andrew Vermeulen in the second period with a primary assist, cementing a two-point night for the sophomore forward. Entering Game 2, Romano will be looking to build on his strong performance from Game 1.

Goaltending:

Parsons

Between the pipes, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the series opener, posting a .897 save percentage. Parsons has appeared in 16 playoff games in his OHL career, recording a 3.51 goals against average and a .895 save percentage during those games.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (0-0-1-0)

Firebirds to Watch:

Nathan Aspinall made his presence felt at The Aud on Friday, registering a primary assist on the game-tying goal in the second period before stepping up in the clutch and burying his first of the postseason late in the third period to send the game into overtime. With a two-point performance to open the first-round series, Aspinall is a player to watch out for in Game 2 on Sunday.

Matthew Mania put on a strong showing in Game 1, burying an impressive goal on a breakaway effort to even the score in the second period. The tally marked his third career postseason goal, scoring in each of the last two OHL Playoffs as a member of the Sudbury Wolves. The veteran defenceman will seek to add to his postseason totals in Game 2.

Goaltending:

Day

Nathan Day faced 33 shots in Game 1, making 29 saves and posting a 3.69 goals against average and a .879 save percentage in the loss. Day has competed in 13 postseason games across the last four seasons, registering a 3-6-3 record, a 3.37 goals against average, and a .890 save percentage.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire first-round series vs the Flint Firebirds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

Following Sunday's Game 2, the Rangers will travel to Flint for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 1st and Thursday, April 3rd, at Dort Financial Center. Puck drop on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

