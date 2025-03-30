Game Day, Round 1, Game 2, Firebirds at Rangers - 2 p.m.

March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







ROUND 1, GAME 2 - Firebirds at Rangers

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Kitchener, Ontario

2 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall scored to tie the game in the third period and force overtime but Luca Romano scored the game-winning goal in OT as the Kitchener Rangers beat the Firebirds in Game 1, 4-3 on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

PLAYOFF PERFORMERS: Flint got goals from Matthew Wang, Matthew Mania and Nathan Aspinall during the Game 1 overtime loss on Friday night. Aspinall and Wang both scored their second career OHL playoff goals in their fifth respective playoff games while Mania netted his third in 14 career playoff games.

SEASON SERIES: The Firebirds and Rangers met a total of four times during the regular season and Flint fell in the season series, 1-1-0-2. Each of the four games were decided by just one goal and three of the four went to overtime or a shootout. Sam McCue led the Firebirds in the season series with six points on four goals and two assists. He had two goals and an assist in two games each for the Firebirds and the Owen Sound Attack.

AROUND THE OHL: Seven of the eight playoff series around the OHL are led by the higher seed. The fifth seed in the west, the Erie Otters, is the only lower seed to have a lead as they are up 2-0 over the fourth seed Saginaw Spirit. The Firebirds and Rangers are the only teams to go to overtime thus far and have played the only game that was decided by one goal.

SICK OF SWICK: Kitchener's Trent Swick scored twice and added an assist in his team's Game 1 win, continuing his success from the regular season against the Firebirds. He led the Rangers with four goals and an assist in three games during the regular season and has scored in every game he has played against the Firebirds this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint is now 2-5 all-time in Game 1s in the playoffs. The Firebirds are 0-5 in Game 1s in the first round...Sunday is Nathan Aspinall's 19th birthday...there was a fight 62 seconds into Game 1 between the captains of each team, Connor Clattenburg and Matthew Andonovski. Andonovski fought four times in the regular season and Clattenburg fought six times.

UP NEXT: Flint will head home for Game 3 of the first round series with Kitchener on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

