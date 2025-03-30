Kitchener Dominant in Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead to Flint
March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers left wing Trent Swick vs. the Flint Firebirds
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke)
Kitchener, ON - The Rangers put on a dominant display Sunday afternoon defeating the Flint Firebirds by a score of 6-1 to take a 2-0 series lead south of the border. Jack Pridham led the way with a four point game (2G, 2A) and both Trent Swick and Andrew Vermeulen scoring in back-to-back games for the Rangers. Depth scoring was also crucial in this game as Carson Campbell and Jakub Chromiak both got on the scoresheet from the backend.
The Rangers led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play. Kitchener jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Jack Pridham scored twice inside a minute - one coming on the power play. Nathan Aspinall got one back for the Firebirds, but Andrew Vermeulen would restore the two-goal lead late in the frame. From there it was three unanswered goals from the Blueshirts on route to a 6-1 victory. Carson Campbell and Jakub Chromiak scored in the middle frame with Trent Swick adding the final goal in the third period.
Attendance: 6,829
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, FLNT 0
11:19 Jack Pridham (1) - Cameron Reid, Jakub Chromiak
KIT 2, FLNT 0 - PPG/GWG
11:58 Jack Pridham (2) - Christian Humphreys, Trent Swick
KIT 2, FLNT 1
14:15 Nathan Aspinall (2) - Jack D'Arcy
KIT 3, FLNT 1
16:45 Andrew Vermeulen (2) - Luke Ellinas, Matthew Andonovski
2nd Period
KIT 4, FLNT 1
15:21 Carson Campbell (1) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick
KIT 5, FLNT 1
16:12 Jakub Chromiak (1) - Unassisted
3rd Period
KIT 6, FLNT 1 - PPG
16:41 Trent Swick (3) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jack Pridham (2G, 2A)
Second Star: Andrew Vermeulen (1G)
Third Star: Jakub Chromiak (1G, 1A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 43 - FLNT 22
Power play: KIT 2/6 - FLNT 0/7
FO%: KIT 56% - FLNT 44%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 21/22 Saves, One Goal Against
L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 37/43 Saves, Six Goals Against
UP NEXT:
Following Sunday's Game 2, the Rangers will travel to Flint for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 1st and Thursday, April 3rd, at Dort Financial Center. Puck drop on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers left wing Trent Swick vs. the Flint Firebirds
(Tiffany Luke)
