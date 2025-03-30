Kingston Looks for More of the Same in Game Two

March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After a big game one victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night, the Frontenacs are back and looking for more in game two later on this afternoon. The Frontenacs controlled the first two periods of game one taking a 3-0 lead into the third period, but the Wolves were able to get back into it after a strong ten or so minutes; resulting in a powerplay goal to cut the lead to two. A late empty net goal from Cedrick Guindon was enough to seal the deal for the black and gold, giving them the early advantage in the series.

The game got chippy as the emotion spiked for the playoffs (as expected), with Sudbury trying to get under the skin of Kingston. Expect some more fireworks this afternoon as the stakes get higher for the Wolves.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for the game two between the Frontenacs and the Wolves:

Cedrick Guindon had a three point performance in game one (2G, 1A). Although he's yet to make it past the first round, Guindon has 16 points in 16 playoff games; maintaining point per game status in his OHL career. "Steady Ceddy" has 286 points in 286 games across the regular season and the playoffs.

Charlie Schenkel's 20 saves in game one continues his great streak of playoff performances. Schenkel's numbers seem to go to the next level in the playoffs as through 12 career playoff games he has a 0.915 SAV% and a 2.25 GAA.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Cedrick Guindon (#93)

As mentioned "Steady Ceddy" has been rock solid in his OHL career with 286 points in 286 games (reg. season and playoffs) and had a three point outing in game one. The overage forward is in the midst of his last chance at an OHL Championship and is motivated to lift the J. Ross Robertson Cup this season. Keep an eye on Guindon to maintain the offensive output as the top line of Battaglia, Uronen and Guindon continue to cause havoc in the offensive zone.

Sudbury - Kieron Walton (#22)

Kieron Walton had 92 points in the regular season and cracked the top ten in league scoring due to a breakout year. The Winnipeg Jets draft choice stepped up in the absence of Quentin Musty at the start of the season and never looked back. Walton hit the post in the second period on Friday night and looked dangerous with the puck when he was in the Frontenacs' zone. Walton comes in at 6'6" and weighs 216lbs, allowing him to get to the tough areas; something that is a must during the playoffs.

Also keep an eye out for the aforementioned Quentin Musty who took warm-ups on Friday night but did not end up playing. We'll see if Musty draws into the Wolves' lineup this afternoon.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND ONE | GAME TWO - TODAY @ 2PM - vs Sudbury Wolves

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.