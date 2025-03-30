Gens Take on Steelheads Looking to Build on Game One Success

March 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals look to build on a big 7-4 Game One win over the Brampton Steelheads.

Oshawa came out firing in Game One, showing that their offence is not to be messed with scoring four goals in the opening frame.

It was not the start Brampton was looking for to open their playoffs. The Eastern Conference's leading goal scoring team took a while to start putting the puck in the net, falling into a hole they could not dig out of.

Game One was the Colby Barlow show as the Gens Forward scored a hat trick while also grabbing an assist in a four-point performance.

Barlow got the playoff part started just over a minute into the game going hard to the net and tapping the loose puck in. But just a short while later the steelheads would answer tying things at 1-1.

Oshawa would not let that slow them down as Barlow would grab his second of the game while captain Ben Danford and Brooks Rogowski each found the back of the net giving the Gens a 4-1 lead after one.

In the Second Oshawa kept the pressure on striking for another pair of goals as Barlow Completed the hat trick and Beckett Sennecke got his first of the playoffs making it 6-1 Oshawa.

Closing out the second period Brampton found some life as they struck for two goals in the span of two minutes and one second making it 6-3 Generals.

In the third the Generals and Steelheads traded goals as Oshawa went on to take Game One 7-4 to start the playoffs.

In game two keep an eye out for the star of game one Colby Barlow, the Generals acquired the Winnipeg Jets prospect early in the season and he really showed his worth scoring a hat trick and adding an assist in a big four-point Game One.

On the Steelheads side watch for their game one hat trick scorer Angus MacDonnell, the Dallas Stars prospect has been a driver for the Steelheads scoring 27 goals this year while adding 27 helpers.

