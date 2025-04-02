Kingston Frontenacs 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft Preview

April 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's almost time for the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, which means it's time to take a quick look at the draft outlook for the Kingston Frontenacs. The black and gold are primed to give their roster a boost with not one, but two first round selections. With eyes set on remaining competitive after so many graduating players poised to leave after the conclusion of this season, the Frontenacs are diligently scouting for talent that can come in and provide support alongside young players like Tyler Hopkins, Gavin Betts and Kieren Dervin.

The Frontenacs will have two first round picks this year, something that doesn't happen often for OHL teams. Kingston will have the 17th overall selection as a result of their strong regular season but they will additionally hold the 9th overall selection due to last year's first round choice, Caleb Malhotra; defecting and refusing to report to the team. As per the OHL rules, this means that the Frontenacs automatically receive an extra compensatory selection in the following year's draft one spot behind where they took the defected player.

With an arguably deeper and more talented draft class this season compared to last, Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper and Head Scout Aaron Van Leusen have been carefully preparing and scouting in unison to find the next generation of talent that will don the black and gold.

Past Five 9th overall picks in the OHL Priority Selection:

2024 - Alex McLean (F) - Guelph Storm

2023 - Caden Taylor (F) - Sudbury Wolves

2022 - Michael Hage (F) - Kitchener Rangers * - NHL Drafted

2021 - Luke Misa (F) - Mississauga Steelheads * - NHL Drafted

2020 - Hunter Haight (F) - Barrie Colts* - NHL Drafted

Past Five 17th overall picks in the OHL Priority Selection:

2024 - Brady Smith (F) - Oshawa Generals

2023 - Ryan Brown (F) - Sarnia Sting

2022 - Gabriel Frasca (F) - Kingston Frontenacs

2021 - Carson Rehkopf (F) - Kitchener Rangers* - NHL Drafted

2020 - Andrew LeBlanc (F) - Kitchener Rangers

How to Watch:

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection will once again be conducted online beginning with Rounds 1-3 on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm followed by Rounds 4-15 on Saturday, April 12th. You can follow the entire process online at www.ontariohockeyleague.com and streaming live on OHL Live. Day 1 of the Priority Selection will be aired across the province on YourTV, Rogers tv, Eastlink, Cable 14 and Shaw Spotlight community stations.

Player Eligibility:

North American players born in 2008 and non-overage players that were not registered with an Ontario based U16 AAA team from protected OHL territories are eligible for selection in the 15 rounds of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

Selected Players in the OHL:

OHL Member Teams are permitted to register a maximum of four 16-year-old players selected in the OHL Priority Selection. Those 16 year old players that are allowed to be signed are the first two 16-year-old players selected and a maximum of two additional 16-year-old wild carded players in any round of the OHL Priority Selection.

All other 16-year-old players selected are eligible to be called up as an "affiliated player" or "floating affiliate player" for a maximum of 10 games or for any OHL regular season or playoff games when such player's team has been eliminated from competition for that season.

