Spitfires with a Chance to Come Home up 3-1

April 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds are set to face off in Game 4 tonight at the GFL Memorial Gardens. In what promises to be an exciting OHL matchup in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs, all three previous games have been excellent hockey. Both teams are looking to assert themselves in the drivers seat for the series which turns to Windsor for Game 5 on Friday. With a win tonight the Spitfires could go up 3-1 in the series headed back home. A win for the Soo would mean a 2-2 series tie and a guaranteed Game 6 in the Soo.

TV: YourTV Windsor

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: AM800

Series Recap:

Game 1 (March 27): Windsor dominated with a 7-2 victory. Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas each tallied four points, and overage forward Noah Morneau contributed two goals. The Spitfires outshot the Greyhounds 37-16.

Game 2 (March 29): The Spitfires continued their offensive surge, winning 7-1. Carter Hicks scored the game-winner, and Morneau recorded a hat-trick, bringing his playoff total to five goals. L.A. Kings prospect Liam Greentree added a goal and two assists.

Game 3 (March 31): The Greyhounds responded with a 3-2 overtime win. Captain Liam Greentree tied the game for Windsor with 20 seconds left in regulation, but the Greyhounds secured the victory in overtime.

Head-to-Head:

Tonight's contest will be the 9th meeting this season between the two clubs. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Spitfires went 4-1-1 overall against the Greyhounds. Through the Playoffs the Spitfires are 2-0-1.

Game 3 a few nights ago was a close affair after Liam Greentree tied the game with 20 seconds left to send it to overtime. The Soo would win in the overtime frame, the full story can be found here.

Key Players to Watch:

Windsor Spitfires: Liam Greentree has been a pivotal player, contributing significantly in the first two games and delivering a clutch game-tying goal in Game 3. Noah Morneau's offensive prowess, including a hat-trick in Game 2, has been instrumental for Windsor.

Soo Greyhounds: After two tough losses, the Greyhounds' resilience was evident in their Game 3 overtime victory. Marco Mignosa led the Hounds in the regular season and has yet to find the back of the net in 3 games. Their ability to capitalize on critical moments will be crucial as they aim to even the series.

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. Their power play has been struggling to get going, a respectable 21.43% (3/14) so far in the series and 0/2 on the road but the coaching staff would like to convert more.

Ilya Protas, Liam Greentree and Noah Morneau combined for 20 points between them in the first two games. Greentree and Protas both had a point in the game 3 loss.

Carson Woodall has broken the deadlock twice in the first 3 games of the series. He will be looking to find the scoresheet again in Game 4.

Anthony Cristoforo and AJ Spellacy both missed Game 3 with injuries and will be gametime decisions for tonight's Game 4. The Spitfires are still missing a few other regular starting players.

In goal, Joey Costanzo has been rock solid with a 1.93GAA and a .919 save percentage.

Scouting the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Greyhounds, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game.

Marco Mignosa and Chase Reid lead the Greyhounds with 3 assists each. Owen Allard and Travis Hayes both have two goals for the Hounds.

In goal, the Soo have gone with Nolan LaLonde for all 3 starts and is projected to start for Game 4. He shut the door in Game 3 with a few stellar saves.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Windsor's power play needs to start scoring to help the offence.

Home crowd: Sault Ste. Marie's expecting almost a sellout, the Spitfires will have to feed off each other and quiet the home crowd.

Historical Context:

This playoff meeting marks the first between these teams since 2005, when the Spitfires overcame a 3-0 series deficit to win in seven games.

As the series progresses, both teams will be eager to assert dominance. The Spitfires aim to extend their series lead, while the Greyhounds look to leverage their home-ice advantage to even the series. Fans can anticipate a competitive and intense matchup tonight.

Tickets

With a Game 5 scheduled for Friday at the WFCU Centre, tickets can be purchased at the WFCU Centre Box office or online here. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

