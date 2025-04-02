Spitfires Win vs Soo in Game 4, Have Chance to Clinch at Home

April 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste. Marie, ON. - The Spitfires and Hounds went to battle in Game 4 of the West Quarter Final. The Spitfires won the first two games at home and lost on Monday in the Soo. They lead the series 2-1 coming into Wednesday contest. On Wednesday, it was an exciting game with a close battle. The Spitfires were able to come out on top by a score of 4-1.

In the first period, it was a back and forth game as both teams traded chances. The Soo would strike first with 5 minutes left in the frame as Hayes deflected in his 3rd goal of the playoffs. Just 24 seconds later, the Spitfires would respond as Morneau would strike for his 6th goal of the playoffs. It got interesting as the Soo netminder LaLonde was injured by his own player before going off, the Spitfires would be given a two-minute goalie interference call. They would kill off the penalty and head to the locker room tied 1-1. The shots were 10-9 in favour of the Spitfires.

In the second period, the Spitfires would feel some pressure as they were hemmed in a few times. The officials would get involved a bit and start giving some 4 on 4 action for extra-curriculars after the whistle. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would strike as Morneau got the puck to Greentree and his shot was stopped by Ilya Protas would gobble up the rebound for his first of the playoffs. Just over two minutes later, Morneau would score his 2nd of the night this time on the powerplay putting the Spitfires up 3-1 heading into the third period.

In the third period, it would be a tightly contested frame. Both teams had powerplays but could not convert. Late in the game, Protas would seal the deal with an empty net goal and the Spitfires skated to a 4-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday at home for Game 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available.

