Storm Complete a Trade with the Bulldogs

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett has announced today that the club has traded overage defenseman Tommy Budnick to the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 (Saginaw), and a fifth-round pick in 2027 (North Bay).

Guelph Acquires:

- 3rd round pick, 2026 (Saginaw)

- 5th round pick, 2027 (North Bay)

Brantford Acquires:

- D - Tommy Budnick

The Storm would like to thank Tommy and his family for their dedication and commitment to the organization over the past two seasons and would like to wish him the best as he finishes his OHL career in Brantford.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.